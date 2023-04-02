Bengaluru: Taking a dig at the US and Germany for their remarks on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday that the West has a bad habit of thinking that they have some kind of God-given right to comment on the internal matters of other countries.

Speaking at the 'Meet and Greet' event organized by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, the Union Minister made the remarks when asked about the US and Germany's comments on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

Jaishankar also said that the West has to learn by experience that if they continue to comment on others; matters, other people will also do the same thing to them adding that the West will not like when it happens.

" I will give you a truthful answer. There are two reasons behind it. The West has a bad habit of commenting on others. They think they have some kind given right for making such comments. They will have to learn by experience that if they keep passing remarks on matters of others, other people will do the same to them and they will not like it," said Jaishankar.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi over his "democracy in danger" speech in the UK, without directly naming him, Jaishankar also said that one should stop inviting the world saying there are major problems in India and asking the US and the world why are they doing nothing.

"If someone from here goes and says why are you saying nothing then obviously they will pass remarks. One part of the problem is them and another is us. Both need to be fixed I think," said Jaishankar. Rahul Gandhi was recently disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case in Surat over his remarks on the 'Modi' surname.

During another event in Dharwad, Jaishankar warned Khalistanis that India will not tolerate anyone pulling down its national flag. " The days when India would have taken such acts lightly are long gone. This is not the India that will accept its flag being pulled down by someone. This is a message not only to the Khalistanis but also to the British saying this is my flag and I will make it even bigger if somebody tries to disrespect it," he said.