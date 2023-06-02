Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A couple from West Bengal, who was arrested on the charges of illegally immigrating into the Indian territory from Bangladesh, and imprisoned for 301 days, have finally returned home. The couple - Falash Adhikari and his wife Shukla Adhikari - headed back to their hometown Jamalpur, after they were granted bail by a Magistrate Court in the city.

The couple, along with their one-and-half year old son had come to Bengaluru in search of a job. The duo worked in segregation of waste and lived in Marathhalli area of the city. However, officials of the Varthur police station arrested the couple on the charges of illegally immigrating into the country.

A case under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act 1946 was registered against the duo. The couple tried to explain to the police officials that they hailed from Jamalpur in West Bengal, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

During their imprisonment, the couple gave their address in Jamalpur to the police. A team of Bengaluru police officials then headed to Jamalpur and verified the address. They also contacted the local authorities in Jamalpur to verify the claims made by the couple and met their relatives. After this, a local court on April 28 granted them bail. But there release from the prison was delayed, the reason being signatures of local person, was required on the documents. After completing all the legal procedure, the couple was on Thursday finally sent back to their home town.

