Shivamogga (Karnataka): Accusing the BJP of doing politics over Ram Mandir inauguration, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he would go to Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony on January 22. He said that Congress workers would visit the Ram temples across the state on January 22 to offer special puja.

''We too are devotees of Lord Ram. But the BJP is trying to do politics over Ram Mandir. We are not against Lord Ram but against the politics that is being done. I will also go to Ayodhya after January 22," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga the CM said, "I have not received any invitation for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. But we are not behind them (read BJP) when it comes to worshipping Lord Ram. We also worship Ram but BJP is doing politics on the issue. We oppose this politics, not Lord Ram. I will surely visit Ayodhya after January 22. Also, on January 22, Congress leaders and workers will go to all the Ram temples in Karnataka and offer special puja,'' Siddaramaiah added.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that a conference of state Congress workers has been organised in Mangaluru on January 21. "All workers have been requested to participate at it. Many leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to attend the event. All the leaders of the state, whether young or old, should make it a point to be present at the programme,'' Shivakumar said.