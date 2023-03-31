Mangaluru (Karnataka): In a gruesome accident caught on camera, a 65-year-old woman was run over by a bus from which she got down a while ago and was trying to cross the road when the mishap occurred. The incident took place in Bendoorwell circle in Mangaluru on Thursday.

The CCTV footage of this accident has been accessed by ETV Bharat. According to official sources, the victim was identified as Irene D'Souza, a resident of the city. Irene was trying to cross the road in front of the bus from which she got down. Given the line of sight, the driver could not notice her and moved the bus, which ran her over. The victim died died on the spot.

The video footage of the accident shows the victim checking the other vehicles and crossing the road hoping that the bus would not move and will remain stationery. "The deceased woman was trying to cross the road from the front of the bus which she had just alighted, the bus hit her. The victim was crushed under the front wheel of the bus. The driver of the bus is absconding," a police official said.

The police have also registered a case against the absconding driver. The said bus was halted at Bendoorwell circle after crossing Agnes Circle, when the mishap occurred. Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Geeta Kulkarni along with her team received information about the incident and rushed to the spot. ACP said that the woman was hit by the bus she had just alighted along with other co-passengers.

The driver of the bus is absconding and the police have launched a search operation to nab him, she said. A case has been registered against the driver with the Kankanadi city traffic station. Earlier on March 24, a boy riding pillion with his mother on a two-wheeler was crushed under the wheels of a bus at the same location.