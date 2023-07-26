WASHROOM VIDEO ROW NCW MEMBER KHUSHBU ARRIVES IN UDUPI FOR ENQUIRY

Bengaluru/Udupi: Actress and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar arrived in Udupi Wednesday evening to enquire into the alleged filming of a girl on a mobile phone by other female students in the washroom of a paramedical college in the city.

Talking to reporters, Sundar said she has come to enquire about the problems faced by the girl students. I will visit the police first and obtain the details. I will also meet the college management, students and hold discussions with them to find out what has happened, she said.

Sundar said she will explain to the media after holding talks with all concerned. I need to completely understand the case. I will be here for two days, visit the college and speak to the victims and the college administration, she said.

The three girl students were suspended from the college on the accusation of filming the video in the restroom of the college recently. The issue has created a flutter in political circles, with the BJP announcing a state-wide protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of the three students involved in the filming of a girl, pointing out that the victim and the accused girls are from two different religious communities.

A day earlier, police had urged the public not to believe rumours that girls of a particular community had targeted a girl from another community and shared a video of her online that they allegedly shot in the restroom. Former NCW member Shyamala Sunder addressing reporters on Wednesday in Udupi said the filming of a girl student in the washroom by three other girls is a serious issue. She said the video was allegedly circulated on social media after which the college administration confiscated the mobile phones of the students