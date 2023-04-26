Bengaluru: In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to extend the stay on the Karnataka government's decision to cancel 4 per cent reservation quota for Muslims till May 9, a war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government has told the Supreme Court that no decision will be taken on the issue till the trial is over .

" We have not received any injunction from the court. Our decision is not against Muslims. Congress is lying about ther reservation issue. There are about 17 sub-castes in the Muslim community and all of them are in the backward category. They used to get reservation for low income. The same reservation will be there in the new reservation structure we have come up with. There is no question of any injustice," said Bommai.

Senior BJP leader and Minister for Higher Education Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N said the Supreme Court's decision was not a setback to the government adding that the State Government's decision regarding reservation will stand vindicated before the law.

Pointed out that the Supreme Court has not struck down the State Government's decision, the minister said that the government will argue in court that no reservation can be granted on the basis of religion.

Reacting to the development, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said that he has spoken to the concerned lawyers adding that the matter is still under trail. JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim said that former Chief Minister Deve Gowda provided the reservation not on the basis of religion but on as per the Constitution which states that reservation should be given to the economically and educationally backward people.

"Deve Gowda had given reservation on the basis of the report of the backward class committee. The BJP has taken a hastry decision. The Supreme Court has shown the right way," he added.

Former KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao said the top court has taken the right decision with regard to the cancellation 4% of the reservation Muslim community and accused the BJP of trying to create confusion among people.