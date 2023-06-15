Bengaluru: Condemning the Karnataka Cabinet's decision to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest at all district centres across the state on Friday. It has said that the protest will be peaceful and would be within the ambit of law.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government. The government will introduce a bill in this regard in the upcoming legislature session, which starts on July 3. "India is a Hindu country where the constitution allows people of all religions to coexist with Hindus. Similarly, even in Karnataka, people of other religions are allowed to practice their religion along with Hindus. We accept this and do not question. But we condemn forceful conversion of Hindus by luring or scaring them," VHP-Karnataka working president Prof M B Puranik said in a statement.

He said India is a Hindu nation and Karnataka is a part of India. It is the duty of every Hindu to protect the Hindus here from conversion and protect our religion. Apart from people of other religions, a large number of Hindus too have voted for Congress, and that party came to power because of their votes, not just from minorities. "This (decision) is like Congress betraying the entire Hindu society that voted for it," Puranik said.

"The Hindus of Karnataka have condemned it and are demanding that the Cabinet withdraw its decision immediately," he added. Also condemning the Cabinet's decision to remove chapters on patriots like Savarkar from the school textbooks calling it "narrow-mindedness" and "act of appeasing the minorities", the VHP said, "We request the government to stop taking such decisions that disturb peace in the society and give good governance." (PTI)