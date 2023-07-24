VETERAN RSS PRACHARAK MADAN DAS DEVI PASSES AWAY AT 81

Bengaluru: Veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Madan Das Devi passes away after a prolonged illness in a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, a functionary of the outfit said.

He was 81. Hailing from Maharashtra, Devi was admitted at Rashtrotthan Hospital and breatened his last this morning. His last rites will be held in Pune. According to RSS officials, his mortal remains will be kept at RSS headquarters, Keshava Kripa from 1:30 to 4 pm for people to pay their last respect. After which, it would be flown to Pune.

Devi, who had served as the joint secretary of RSS, was instrumental in harnessing leadership skills among top BJP and RSS leaders. Along with being the RSS joint general secretary, he was also the organisation secretary of the outfit's student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Currently, he was staying in Bengaluru for treatment of his age-related disorders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole Devi's death. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sri Madam Das Devi Ji. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. I was not only closely associated with him but also had the opportunity to learn many things from him. May God give strength to all the workers and his family members in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

The RSS in a statement said, "Shri Madan Das Devi, a senior Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, passed away at Rashtrotthan Hospital in Bengaluru at 5 am. He was 81 years old. He was entrusted with the responsibility of All India Organisation Minister of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Co-Sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh."