Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a unique initiative to promote the usage of organic flowers and discard plastic ones, florists in Lalbaugh here on Sunday distributed two lakh florets, free of cost to residents of the area.

The campaign was jointly organised by the Department of Horticulture, International Flower Auction Centre, Hebbal, GFCI, Agri Plast, sellers and buyers.

To spread awareness, the initiators explained how the rising sale of plastic flowers has adversely impacted the economy of the horticulturists. Synthetic flowers also impact the health of the people gravely, they added.

During the campaign, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh said Karnataka is one of the largest flower-growing states in the country. "The flowers grown in Karnataka are exported to other states in large quantities. I appeal to the citizens to encourage organic and naturally grown flowers and discard synthetic flowers. We need to help the farmers sustain their economy by encouraging them," he added.

Speaking to the sellers, she got a picture of the shrinking market and assured them of taking up the matter with the higher authorities in the state government.



President of the South India Flower Growers Association, TM Aravind said that flowers are being grown on about 38,000 hectares whereas commercial crops are cultivated on about 1,500 hectares.

Cultivation of roses, anthuriums, and orchids has resulted in providing direct and indirect employment to about 11 lakh people. Simultaneously, 52 lakh people have benefitted from growing marigolds that are cultivated on 2.8 lakh hectares.

However, with the recent trend of gifting, exchanging plastic and synthetic flowers, and using them at commercial functions, weddings and marriage ceremonies, the livelihoods of these farmers have been put at risk.

As per reports, farmers invest Rs 50 lakh per acre which includes the construction of polyhouse and the purchase of other implements. If they are unable to sell the flowers at a significant price and drive profits, they will be unable to repay their loan, fishing in troubled waters. Roses were distributed at all four gates of Lalbagh. A selfie point was also set up for residents to take selfies along with the red flowers.