UNION MINISTER PRAHLAD JOSHI FORESEES BJP VICTORY IN RAJASTHAN MP AND CHHATTISGARH

Hubballi (Karnataka): ''BJP will come to power with a majority in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in five states elections. I don't have information about the development in the other two states. And that does not mean the BJP will not come to power there. But, BJP will come to power with an absolute majority in three states,'' Union Minister Prahlad Joshi exuded confidence.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Sunday, Joshi said, "People are fed up with the misrule of the Congress party in Rajasthan. Just like Congress has cheated the people in the name of guarantee schemes in Karnataka, they have also cheated in Rajasthan. There is a shortage of electricity provided to farmers and people in Rajasthan,'' Joshi lashed out.

"In Karnataka, the government says one thing and does another in the name of free schemes. All the development activities came to a standstill. Congress MLAs are openly making statements about this. People are demanding roads and hospitals. But, Congress MLAs are showing helplessness," alleged Joshi.

"Congress has halted development work due to internal quarrels in its party. Similarly, it has not even given a temporary solution to the drought. They are forgetting the welfare of the people. The leaders have been indulging in the fight for the CM and DCM posts. By creating confusion, the Congress administration has gone downhill in six months," Joshi criticised.