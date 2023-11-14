UNCONSCIOUS COBRA SAVED THROUGH ARTIFICIAL OXYGEN RELEASED IN FOREST AFTER RECOVERY

Raichur (Karnataka): The life of a poisonous cobra snake was saved by administering artificial oxygen in Karnataka's Raichur. Later, it was released in the forest after treatment.

The incident occurred near Pamanakallur Cross on the outskirts of Hatti Chinnagani in Lingasugur taluk. The locals were taken by surprise when they found a cobra inside a Toyota Innova. Despite several efforts, the reptile could not be driven out of the car. Chief Medical Officer of Hatti Gold Mining Company Hospital, Dr. Rabindranath tried to trick the snake to leave the car but failed. Finally, phenyl was sprinkled inside the car to force it out.

Due to the strong scent of the disinfectant, the cobra fainted. Seeing there was no movement in the cobra's body, Khalid Chavoos, a medical officer and reptile expert realised that the reptile had fainted due to lack of oxygen. He tried to blow air into the snake's mouth through a straw. He placed one end of the straw in the snake's mouth and blew air through the other end. But the reptile did not respond.

Having no other option left, Chavoos along with urologist, Lingasugur immediately rushed the snake to the hospital where it was administered artificial oxygen. After sometime, the snake regained consciousness. Then, it was taken to a forest area and released there.