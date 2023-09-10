Bengaluru: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mother Usha Sunak and his mother-in-law Sudha Murty, took part in the celebrations of Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Bengaluru.

Idols of Krishna were installed at Chikkapet MLA Dr Uday B Garudachar's residence. Usha Sunak and Sudha Murty visited Garudachar's house yesterday and participated in the Janmashtami celebrations along with others.

Usha Sunak is a devotee of Lord Krishna and the Sunak family traditionally worships Lord Krishna. Apart from Infosys chief Sudha Murty, Usha Sunak was accompanied by MLA Dr. Uday B. Garudachar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader V. Manjunath and many others.

On Sunday, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty offered prayers at the iconic Akshardham Temple in the national Capital along with their team. The couple spent around 40 minutes in the temple premises.

Sunak was seen paying respect before all the idols and performed an aarti. Sunak admitted that this trip was special for him and his family.

Soon after landing in India on Friday for the G20 summit, Sunak and his wife visited the British Council where they interacted with the students.

Later, his mother arrived here from Delhi and put up at Sudha Murty's residence in Bengaluru. Rishi Sunak got married to Sudha Murty's daughter Akshata Murty in 2009.

"Stronger together. Stronger united. Thank you @narendramodi for a historic G20 and the Indian people for such a warm welcome. From global food security to international partnerships, it’s been a busy but successful summit," Sunak wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) at the end of the G20 summit.