TWO WOMEN BOOKED FOR DUPING PEOPLE BY USING NAME PHOTO OF SUDHA MURTY IN A US EVENT

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against two women for allegedly duping people by using the name and photograph of Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty. The women were booked on the basis of a complaint filed by Murty's executive assistant Mamata Sanjay on Friday.

The Jayanagar police have initiated a case against the accused, identified as Lavanya and Shruti. In her complaint, Sanjay said that Murty was invited at the 50th anniversary of Kannada Koota of Northern California (KKNC) in America in April.

A few days after receiving the invitation, Murty's office informed through email that she would not be able to attend the event. Despite this, the organisers reportedly claimed that Murthy will be the chief guest at the programme and accordingly all arrangements were made for welcoming her.

When Murty came across pictures stating that she would attend the programme in US, her office got in touch with the organisers, who informed that one Lavanya confirmed Murty's presence at the event. Lavanya had also said that she was a staff of Murty's office.

While investigating the matter, it was revealed that Lavanya and Shruti collected US$ 40 per ticket for the programme. They posted advertisements on social networking sites using Murty's name and photograph informing people about the programme.