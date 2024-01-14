TWO MORE ARRESTED IN HAVERI GANGRAPE CASE FORMER CM BOMMAI DEMANDS SIT PROBE

Haveri (Karnataka): Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanded that the state government transfer the investigation of the gang-rape of a woman to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), expressing scepticism about the impartiality of the local police. Speaking in Hubballi here on Sunday, Bommai asserted that the involvement of an SIT is necessary to ensure a fair and unbiased inquiry into the incident.

He alleged the political motive behind the police's decision to move the victim from Hanagal and expressed hope that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would announce an SIT investigation during his visit to Haveri. Providing an update on the case, Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshukumar informed the media that two more accused Imran Bashir Jakinakatti and Rayhan Mohammad Hussain Walekar have been apprehended in Bankapur and Davanagere. With a total of five out of seven accused now in custody, one is undergoing treatment after an accident, and the police will take him into custody after his recovery.

Anshukumar said that the police registered a case under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376D (gang rape) based on the victim's statement. An investigative team led by the Deputy SP, consisting of eight police personnel, has been deputed to probe into the incident. A medical examination of the accused has been conducted as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The victim is currently put up in a women's welfare centre, with Anshukumar assuring that her privacy will be protected. He stated that there is no information available about the identity of the accused, confirming that all individuals involved are adults. "I have spoken to Uttara Kannada District Superintendent and requested him to provide security to the victim's house."