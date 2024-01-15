Haveri (Karnataka): Two more accused have been arrested by the police in connection with the recent gang rape case-moral policing in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district of Karntaka taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven, sources said on Monday. The arrested accused have been identified as Sadiq Agasimani (29) and Shoaib (19), SP Anshukumar informed. He said that another accused is undergoing treatment in the hospital due to an accident and will be arrested after discharge.

The sexual assault took place on January 8. On the fateful day, at 1 pm, the accused allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked a couple during their stay and allegedly gangraped the woman. The accused were booked after the woman approached the police station with a complaint that she was sexually assaulted by the accused.

SP Anshukumar said that on the afternoon of Thursday Jan 11, the victim's statement was recorded in front of a magistrate wherein she alleged that she was gang raped by seven men who also abused and assaulted her. “So, based on her claim, we have added section 376 D (gangrape) to the existing FIR," police officer said.

The entire assault which happened inside the hotel room was filmed by the accused with the videos later becoming viral on social media platforms, police said. In one of the videos, six men could be seen knocking on the door of a room. When a man opens the door, the assailants could be seen barging in and heading towards the woman.