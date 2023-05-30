Belgaum (Karnataka): A tragedy was averted after the trainer of an aircraft made an emergency landing on a farm field near Modaga-Bagewadi road in Karnataka’s Belagavi district following a technical snag on Tuesday morning.

Authorities are trying to dig deep to get more details about the emergency landing. The villagers reported the incident to the officials of the Marihal Police Station limits, who reached the spot. Besides the trainer, another person was boarding the aircraft. Both, however, escaped with minor injuries. "The VT-R BF training aircraft belonging to Redbird took off from Sambra Airport. Two people were on board. There was no casualty in the incident," officials at the Sambra Airport said.

Also read: Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast

Sources said a few minutes after the aircraft took off from Sambra Airport in Belagavi, it was forced to land on a farmer's field between Honnihal and Mavinakatti villages in the district. The trainer has suffered leg injuries while the other person in the aircraft sustained minor wounds. The local police and the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials reached the spot and took the injured to the Air Force hospital. According to sources in the know-how, the trainer aircraft VT-RBF belongs to a company named Redbird and is used in the flight training academy. Belagavi has two flight training institutes in the airport premises. They offer several courses, including commercial pilot license training, conversion flying, simulator flying and technical courses like multi-engine rating, radio telephony.

Also read:Karnataka: Auto driver crashes on techie who turned it down for rapido