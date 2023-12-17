TODDLER KNOCKED DOWN BY CAR IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: A kid was run over by a car in front of Samriddhi Apartment in Bengaluru, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Kasuvinahalli on December 9, however, it came to light on December 17, they said. The toddler has been identified as Arbina (3). The kid was knocked down by the car as the person, who was driving the vehicle, did not notice the boy, who was playing in front of the apartment, they said.

The deceased parents, Jog Juthar and Anita assumed that the kid might have been stuck in the apartment gate. The parents then rushed the child to a nearby private hospital, the police said. The doctors said that the child suffered severe injuries and a shoulder was broken. The kid was shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and he succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the Nimhans Hospital for further treatment.

Suspicious about the child's death, the parents lodged a complaint at the Bellandur police station on December 10. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the CCTV footage near the apartment was examined. During the investigation, the police found that the child was run over by the car. The case has been transferred to Bellandur Traffic Police Station for further investigation after obtaining the court order.