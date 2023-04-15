Haveri Karnataka K Padmarajan also known as King of Election submitted his nomination paper for the Shiggaon assembly constituency on Friday This would be his 233rd nomination He belongs to Tamilnadu Padmarajan remains popularly known as ‘Election King in recognition of his indomitable spirit to contest against stalwart politicians regardless of his continuing defeats throughoutPadmarajan filed his papers to challenge Karnataka s current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai CM Bommai is also in the midst of filing his nomination papers from Shiggaon in the presence of the BJP leaders and cadres In the 2019 elections Padmarajan filed a nomination in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi successfully contested but was disqualified this yearThis time Padmarajan may have filed nomination papers from Shiggaon but he may not become a valid candidate said District Collector Raghunandana He can only contest in the constituency where he is a voter Also 10 local people s proposals are required for the contest No one has submitted a proposal in favour of Padmarajan Therefore his nomination may be rejected Haveri District Collector saidAlso Read Can BJP win Karnataka polls with Gujarat model Amul brandIn the current elections for 224 assembly seats of Karnataka voting will be held on May 10 2023 Padmarajan has filed his papers to contest the MLA election The 64yearold Padmarajan hails from Mettur of Salem district in Tamil Nadu A homoeopathic doctor he has contested several elections in India and filed his nomination papers to contest the Presidential elections as wellPadmarajan figures in the India Book of Records as well as the Limca Book of Records which honoured the man with the title ‘All India Election King During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Padmarajan contested from Wayanad in Kerala where Rahul Gandhi was the star candidate Padmarajan secured 1850 votes and that too without any campaigning Meanwhile in the 2011 elections he secured 6773 votes from Mettur ConstituencyPadmarajan so far had contested against Vajpayee Narasimha Rao Jayalalithaa Karunanidhi AK Antony Yediyurappa Bangarappa SM Krishna Edappadi Palanisamy and MK Stalin He contested 5 Presidential Elections 5 Vice President 32 Lok Sabha 50 Rajya Sabha 72 Assembly Elections 3 MLC 1 Mayor 3 Chairman 4 Panchayat President 12 Councilor 2 District Councilor 3 Union Councilor 6 Ward Member 30 Director