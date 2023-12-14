THREE KARNATAKA BJP MLAS ATTEND CONGRESS LEGISLATIVE MEETING IN BELAGAVI RAISE EYEBROWS

Belagavi: Amid reports of infighting within the Karnataka unit of the BJP, three party MLAs attended the Congress legislative meeting in Belgaum on Wednesday causing a stir in the political circles in the state, sources said. It is learnt that the BJP MLAs ST Somasekhar, Shivaram Hebbar and H Vishwanath attended the Congress legislative meeting held in Belgaum yesterday.

The appearance of these three MLAs in the Congress Legislative meeting held on the outskirts of the city has led to speculations whether the trio, which have been distancing themselves from the saffron party are getting close to the Congress. Significantly, disgruntled BJP MLAs ST Somashekhar and Shivram Hebbar have been prominently absent from BJP meetings amid widespread perception of infighting within the state unit of the saffron party.

The BJP MLAs' presence at the Congress legislative meeting has led to a strong speculation that they might soon join the Congress anytime soon. Disgruntled BJP MLA Somasekhar has repeatedly met the Congress leaders while distancing himself from the BJP. Sources said that after the BJP MLAs attended the Congress legislative meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar organized a dinner party at night.

Responding to a question over the meeting, Shivakumar denied that the BJP MLAs attended the Congress legislative meeting but said, “I invited 10 MLAs from other parties to come for dinner. They did not come to the legislative meeting, but only for lunch”. Opposition leader R Ashok said that ST Somashekhar had told him that he was invited for dinner which he accepted.

“He has not committed any violation of party discipline”, he said.