THREE HELD FOR STEALING LAPTOPS MOBILES FROM PGS AND HOSTELS IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: The Yeshwantpur police arrested three accused involved in a spate of thefts targeting paying guest accommodations (PGs) during the early hours of Tuesday. The police seized over 50 laptops and seven mobile phones worth more than Rs 16 lakhs. The accused have been identified as Yuvraj and Prabhu hailing from V Kota in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, and Sevraj from Tamil Nadu. The police are searching for three more accused involved in the theft. All the arrested have been remanded in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the thefts.

A special police force was deployed to trace the accused in the Yeswantpur police station area after receiving complaints of theft of laptops and mobile phones in PGs. The police took the accused Yuvraj and Prabhu into their custody when they were roaming suspiciously near Mattikere On November 29. During interrogation, they spilled the beans and the police seized seven mobile phones from them.

After further interrogation, the accused admitted that they had come to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh and were stealing laptops. Based on their information, Selvaraj, who was receiving stolen laptops from the accused in Chittoor, was arrested.