Bengaluru: Three people died and 125 others were infected with the JN.1 strain of the Coronavirus in Bangalore on Tuesday. As per reports, one person each died in Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru.

Out of the 436 patients, 400 are under home care whereas 36 are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The general ward has 29 patients while seven patients have been admitted to the ICU.

As per sources, about 94 cases were reported in Bengaluru city, 13 in Mysore, five each in Dakshina Kannada and Hassan, two each in Vijayanagar and Shimoga and one each in Bellary, Chikkaballapur and Chitradurga.

The first death of this Coronavirus mutant breed was reported in the Hassan district. Of late, a wave of concern has risen due to the resurgence of the Covid variant JN.1 after an elderly man died.

According to health department officials, the man, who hailed from Channarayapatna, died and was suffering from other diseases previously. After the death of the person, his throat fluid was sent for a genetic test and the mutated coronavirus strain was found in it.

Apart from this, infection has been detected in five patients suffering from cold and fever in the district. At present, one has died and four are under home isolation.

Although the health department has asked people not to panic, officials have also instructed that precautionary measures should be followed.

Cabinet sub-committee meeting today: Infections are on a steady rise and cases are being reported with each passing day.

Therefore, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that further steps will be ensured after the meeting of the cabinet sub-committee formed for the Covid management is tabled on Tuesday.

Steps to contain the JN.1 strain will be discussed at the meeting based on the guidelines that have already been issued by the health department. Authorities advised everyone to wear masks in public places. Those above 60 years of age and those suffering from other diseases have been asked to wear masks, Gundurao said. The government, which is keeping a close tab on situation, has not decided to impose restrictions though New Year is on the cards.