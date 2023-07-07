Bengaluru: Death toll due to rain-related incidents rose to four in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada district while two persons died in Uttara Kannada today.

Authorities have declared a holiday in educational institutes of five districts namely Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada on Friday after the Meteorology Department issued an orange alert forecasting heavy downpour and gusty winds. The district authorities directed all anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, undergraduate colleges and government-aided and private schools in the district to remain closed today. Parents have been asked to be vigilant and not allow their children to go near the low-lying areas, lakes, rivers or sea shores.

A similar instruction has been issued to the tourists and the common people while fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea.

The district-level and taluk-level officials have been directed to remain alert so as to undertake rescue and relief operations if the situation demands. The officials should promptly respond to the public complaints and be in touch with the control rooms at the respective deputy commissioners' offices, state administration officials said.

The death toll in Dakshin Kannada climbed to four after a person who was injured following collapse of mud house, died today. Zarin (49) was serious injured after a mud house collapsed in a landslide at Nandavara in Bantwala taluka on Friday morning. The woman along with few others were trapped under the mud and rubble. All were pulled out by rescue personnel. The woman was admitted to Bantwa Government Hospital in a seriously injured condition but died during treatment. Till now, four persons have died from the district due to heavy rain.

Uttara Kannada recorded a death toll of two. Panduranga Nayaka (38) and Ullasa Gavadi (50), both natives of Kumata were washed away in a ditch at Uttara Kannada district today. This apart, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts also received heavy rainfall.