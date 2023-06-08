Chitradurga: In a terrible road accident reported from Chitradurga district of Karnataka, three people died while two others were injured when an ambulance collided with a lorry near Mallapur area of the district along the Pune-Bangalore National Highway 4 on Thursday morning, officials said. It is learnt that the ambulance was carrying the body of a man hailing from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu who died in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

An official said that the ambulance collided with a parked lorry on Pune-Bangalore National Highway 4. In the accident, three people who were traveling in the ambulance died on the spot, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Kanakamani (72), Akash (17) and the ambulance driver whose identity was not immediately known.

Two people were injured in the accident. The front of the ambulance was also completely crushed due to the impact of the accident. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It was not clear whether the driver of the ambulance was over-speeding when the accident took place. Soon after the accident, a team of police from the local police station rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation and probe the accident.

The bodies were taken into possession for post-mortem while the injured were shifted to Chitradurga District Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at Chitradurga Rural Police Station regarding this incident and further investigation has been taken up by the police. The accident comes a day after five persons of a same family from Andhra Pradesh were killed and 13 others injured after the cruiser vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry near Balichakra village in Yadagiri taluk.