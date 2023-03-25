Sullia (Dakshina Kannada): Three persons including a woman died on Saturday following a landslip in the Sullia area of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. According to official sources, the incident took place during the construction house near a hill on the side of Aletti Road.

A portion of the hill adjacent to the house suddenly collapsed during the construction work resulting in the deaths. Somasekhara Reddy (45), his wife Shantha (40) of Mundaragi in Gadag district, and another unidentified youth. The incident took place at around 1 pm.

Upon being informed about the incident police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot. A search and rescue operation was launched to bring out anyone trapped under the rubble. But unfortunately, none of the three who were trapped survived a search operation and two bodies were recovered. However, the body of the unidentified youth is yet to be recovered, police sources said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the place Minister for Fishery, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara said that three workers have died in the accident. " I will try to bring the matter of the death of laborers to the attention of Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and ensure compensation for their families from the government," he added.

Pointing out that since Sullia, Belthangadi, and Puttur parts of Dakshina Kannada district are hilly areas if a house is to be built, the land should be leveled, the Minister said strong action will be taken against those who are illegally leveling hills without obtaining permission from the government.