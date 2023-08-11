Bengaluru: In a crackdown against Bangladesh immigrants staying illegally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three people in Bengaluru during a search operation. The three arrested persons were handed over to the local police for further questioning. The NIA sleuths were carrying out search operations in Bellandur police station limits in connection with the investigation of a case. The arrested Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying illegally in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru, have been identified as Khaleel Chaparasi, Abdul Qadir Talukdar and Mohammad Zaheed. The Bellandur police after registration of an FIR against three persons, have launched a probe.

During the course of the investigation, it was known that one of the arrested accused facilitated the entry of 42 people from Bangladesh to India on the basis of doctored Aadhaar cards and other documents. Abdul Qadir Talukdar, who is in the custody of Bellandur police, after arriving at Bengaluru city arranged entry of 42 Bangladeshi nationals to the country. The two other arrested Bangladeshi immigrants Mohammad Zaheed and Khalil Chaprasi have been engaged in security and housekeeping jobs.

In 2021, the Lucknow unit of the NIA registered a case regarding Pakistan's espionage operation to obtain information from the Indian Army. The NIA sleuths had visited Bengaluru in connection with the case and arrested Khalil Chaprasi on August 7. Khalil Chaprasi confessed to the police that he came to India in 2011 with the help of his father-in-law Abdul Qadir Talukdar. He also gave details about the address of Abdul Qadir Talukdar and Mohammad Zaheed, who were staying in the Bellandur locality of Bengaluru.

Another arrested accused Mohammad Zaheed said that he paid twenty thousand rupees to a person named Dulal to come to India and stay with Abdul Qadir. Abdul Qadir confessed the names of at least 42 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, who he helped to enter India illegally. The police registered the case against the trio under the Foreigners Act at Bellandur police station.