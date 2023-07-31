Mysore (Karnataka): The Think20 Summit will be organised in Karnataka's Mysuru from July 31 to August 2. Think20 serves as an 'ideas bank' for the multilateral grouping by bringing together high level experts to discuss policy issues relevant to the G20. According to official sources, the three-day event will be a gathering of distinguished members of the seven Think20Task Forces and policy experts from around the world.

Think20 Summit provides an unparalleled opportunity to collectively showcase issues such as lifestyle for sustainable development, women-led development, digital transformation, green transformation and many more. The Summit will also see the launch of four associated publications. More than 250 foreign delegates from 20 countries including America, Russia, China, South Africa, Japan, India, France and Germany will take part in the summit.

The Think20 Summit is the final of the four key convenings by Think20 India. Think20 has, thus far, organised 64 side events in 22 cities in India and abroad, and published over 300 policy briefs from 706 institutions.

Elaborate security and transport arrangements have been made for the delegates. After the summit, the delegates will visit tourist places in Mysuru including the Mysore Palace. Deputy Director of the Palace Board TS Subrahmanya said in a release that entry to the sound and light program held on August 2 from 7 to 8 pm has been restricted for tourists in view of the Think20 Summit here.

The T20 Summit is the milestone event of T20 India. It will be a gathering of distinguished task Force members and policy experts from around the world. It provides an opportunity to collectively showcase ideas and insights on the priorities of India's G20 Presidency, a press release by the Observers Research Foundation stated.

Also Read: Preparations in full swing for upcoming G20 events in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi