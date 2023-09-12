Terminal 2 unveiled at Kempegowda International Airport

Devanahalli (Bangalore Rural): In a momentous development, the Kempegowda International Airport here, commenced international flight operations from its brand-new Terminal 2 on Tuesday. Harimaran, the Managing Director of the Airport, presided over the inauguration ceremony of international flight operations at Terminal 2.

Terminal 2, also referred to as the "garden terminal," is a well-crafted space constructed at a staggering cost of Rs 5,000 crore. The terminal was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022. Initially, the terminal accommodated only selected domestic flights starting from January 15 due to construction work. Consequently, all international flights will now depart and arrive at Terminal 2.

The inauguration was celebrated with the arrival of the first foreign flight, belonging to Saudi Airlines, which touched down at 10:45 am. The 212 passengers on board received a grand welcome.

The Terminal 2 of the airport is already garnering attention for its remarkable design. It features a captivating array of plant life, including 180 endangered plants, centuries-old trees, native species, palm trees, grafted trees, lotus, lilies, a serene waterfall, and a picturesque pond. Bamboo has been extensively used in the terminal's construction including the roof, stairs, pillars, and railings.

Notably, this bamboo is fire-resistant and exceptionally durable. Anupama Hoskere's wooden puppets, Krishnaraj Chonat's boarding pier artwork, Bidri Craft Gatha and M A Rauf's artworks, leather puppets, Folly Design and Gunduraju's artworks are catching the attention of travellers.

The Terminal 2 has about 2,55,661 square meters, featuring separate arrival and departure facilities. It is the largest terminal that can handle 25 million passengers annually. In addition, a state-of-the-art technology check-in, and baggage drop counter system including a 5G network has been implemented.

Also read: Bengaluru customs officials seize 78 endangered animals; one suspect held at airport

Also read: AirAsia flight returns to Kochi airport after take-off due to technical issue