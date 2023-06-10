Bengaluru Karnataka Bengaluru South Member of Parliament MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said that a Legal Helpline has been launched to help BJP workers to counter the hate politics of the Congress government in KarnatakaLaunching the helpline at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhawan here Tejasvi Surya said In Karnataka we have received predictions of politics of hatred against our workers and those who work on our behalf in the coming days In this context Yogendra and his team of 100 lawyers have launched a helpline Also read Siddaramaiah got Hindu activists killed remarks BJP MLA gets relief from Karnataka HC BJP has grown through struggle The repression of this party is not of today Our party has continued in the face of such hatred Our workers should not lose confidence and courage Let us fight against injustice and chaos In case of abuse or false case call the helpline number the MP saidAccording to Tejasvi Surya the helpline will function for the benefit of BJP workers and the protection of their rights A team of legal activists and lawyers has been formed in all the districts of the state and in all the places where the High Court bench is located Over 100 advocates will cooperate to manage this helpline Surya said With the motive of hatred in the state an attempt has been made to repress the BJP workers by filing false cases A case was registered against a BJP worker for being a rowdy sheeter Taking note of this move by the Congress government a helpline has been set up to help the workers Earlier there was an attempt to make our workers lose their jobs if they were working in a private organisation he addedTejasvi Surya who is also the national president of BJP Yuva Morcha alleged that when the Congress government was in power in the state last time a case was filed against a citizen for criticising the performance of the then Chief Minister on Facebook When cartoons and memes were shared on WhatsApp the Congress government had sent the police and arrested people who had shared the cartoons and memes the MP claimed Meanwhile Bengaluru Bar Association President Vivek Reddy said that the legal helpline 18003091907 would be available round the clockAlso read Karnataka BJP decides not to repeat experiments in 2024 LS polls