Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): This is what you call - taken aback. A headmistress of a Karnataka school could never imagine that her romantic liaison with a student during an academic trip would make her the cynosure all for the wrong reasons.

And add to it, Kannada actress Kasturi Shankar lambasting her for the uncalled for act. In a social media post on X, the actress said that this incident is a blot on Karnataka government education department.

"This is a blot on Karnataka govt education dep. Even in liberal societies, Teacher student relationship is held to greater responsibility. In USA, Fraternising with one's student is a crime in most school districts. In this case, is boy's age will make a huge difference," read her post.

This romantic photoshoot involving a 42-year-old woman, who was the headmistresses of a government school in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur with a male student of class 10 evoked sharp reaction, which ultimately led to her suspension from the position. Official sources said that the woman was the headmistress of the Government High School, Murugamalla in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district.

The pictures of the photoshoot show the student is seen kissing his teacher on her cheeks and pulling her saree. The student is also seen lifting the teacher in his arms. Submerged in utmost passion, she is seen hugging the student and posing romantically while holding a flower. After the photos sparked a controversy, the headmistress was suspended by the officials.

Sources informed that the student's parents have filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer demanding a thorough investigation into the teacher's inappropriate behaviour. following this, the teacher was suspended. BEO Umadevi paid a visit to the school and interrogated all those who had gone on the tour about the matter. She interrogated students, teachers and even kitchen staff.

Umadevi said that the photos were taken by another student and no other staffer or student was aware of the incident apart from these two students and the headmistress. P. Bailanjanappa, District Deputy Director of the School Education Department, has issued an order suspending the headmistress from service till pending departmental inquiry.