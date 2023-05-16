Supporters demand Congress high command to make MLA Parameswhar CM

Tumkur (Karnataka) : Congress workers staged a massive protest in Tumkur demanding their party's high command to make Koratagere Assembly Constituency MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwar as CM of Karnataka. Holding posters, the activists raised slogans demanding that a person from the Dalit community should be made the Chief Minister of the State.

The protesters who started from the Congress office in Tumkur city marched to the Bhadramma circle. After protesting for some time, they urged the High Command to consider MLA Parameshwar for the post of Chief Minister. They said Parameshwar had worked hard to strengthen the party at all levels.

'Siddaramaiah becomes CM 100%'

There is no hitch in CM selection, everything is smooth and the new CM may take oath on 18th May, said Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna. He expressed confidence that Siddaramaiah will become the CM 100%. Speaking in Tumkur, Rajanna said that the high command favours Siddaramaiah's name. The High Command will call everyone and take a decision. We are confident that Shivakumar will also cooperate in this. He said that the issue of CM should be finalized today.

Talking about the formation of the cabinet, Rajanna said that the cabinet may be a little late and for now, Siddaramaiah will take oath alone. The cabinet is made on the first day itself. Over 10 kg of rice is announced. He said that the first decision is to implement Annabhagya Yojana.

Rajanna said that he would seek the cooperation minister post and that he would not ask for anything other than that. Talking about BJP's defeat, he said that they lost due to the 40% commissions and price hike. BJP state leaders here do not have the power to attract votes, he said and added that reservation policy also had an effect. He said that the Modi wave has not worked out in the state.