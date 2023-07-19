Tumakur: In a shocking case of superstitious beliefs leading to total disregard for human dignity, a woman along with her newborn twins was made to stay in a hutment outside her village to get rid of "negative spells" in Mallenahalli Gollarhatti village located in Karnataka's Tumakur district.

As per the inputs received by ETV Bharat, the woman gave birth to twins five days ago at a government hospital during "Sutak". The "Sutak" period, according to Hindu tradition is considered inauspicious since the belief is that the planetary movement during it is not favourable and any birth or death during this time will bring misfortune to the house where it takes place.

Hence the woman has been asked to spend at least two months in a makeshift hutment, before moving to the house. The woman, at present, is living out of the hutment and has to single-handedly manage her daily chores as well as take care of her babies.

For the past several days, the woman who belongs to Kadulgolla community, and her newborn twins have been staying in the hutment set up on the outskirts of the village. The superstitious "Sutak" ritual is widely practised among the community. Ironically, since the weather was windy and it was raining in the past few days, the woman has been managing things with great difficulty.

Following her discharge from the hospital, the woman's parents did not let her inside the house. Instead, she was taken to a hutment constructed on the outskirts of the village. "The twins were born in Sutak. So the mother and the two babies became impure. The woman along with her twins will have to spend in the hut for at least two months. The deities Junjappa and Yathappa will be displeased if the woman and her two babies are brought to the village. So we don't want to make our deities angry. Therefore, she will have to live inside the hutment for at least two months," members of the Kadulgolla community said.

Also read: Children buried neck deep in compost pits for cure in Karnataka, NHRC issues notice to Karnataka Government