SUO MOTO CASE FILED AGAINST BJP MP ANANTH KUMAR HEGDE FOR PROMOTING HATE SPEECH

Karwar (Karnataka): A suo moto case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ananth Kumar Hegde at the Kumta Police Station on charges of provocative statements and hate speech.

An FIR has been registered under sections 505 (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report and 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him, a senior police official said.

"The Hindu community won't rest until more mosques are reclaimed," the BJP MP had said. His remarks were in reference to the destruction of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and the site of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir that is currently under construction. Hedge has a history of controversy. He had before declared his intention to amend the nation's Constitution.

Hegde recently made a communal comment in which he denounced the Congress party leaders as being "anti-Hindu." The Congress has made the decision not to attend the Ayodhya ceremony on January 22.

Speaking at a meeting held by BJP workers in Kumuta on Saturday, Hegde said "When Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, there was a big movement about the ban on cow slaughter. In this movement, thousands of people were fired upon and killed. This killing took place in the presence of Indira Gandhi."