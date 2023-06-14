Bengaluru Karnataka The BJP has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here The special court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPsMLAs has taken cognisance of the offences under Sections 499 defamation and 500 punishment for defamation of the Indian Penal Code and posted the case for recording the sworn statement on July 27Summons were ordered to be issued on Tuesday to all the respondents in this regard The private complaint alleging false claims in advertisements tarnishing the image of the BJP was filed by the party s state secretary S Keshavaprasad on May 9 Also read Karnataka Women to travel free in government buses CM launches Shakti schemeAccording to the complaint the advertisement released by the KPCC in major newspapers on May 5 2023 in the runup to the Assembly election claiming that the then incumbent BJP government indulged in 40 per cent corruption and had looted Rs 15 lakh crore in the previous four years was baseless prejudiced and defamatory PTIAlso read HC notice to BBC on defamation plea claiming its documentary cast slur on India s reputation