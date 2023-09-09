Kalaburagi (Karnataka): AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge on Saturday asked how he could attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi without an invitation.

During his visit to Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Kharge told journalists that one should refrain from doing such low-level politics. "This kind of politics is not good and they (Centre) should not have indulged in such low-level politics. The G20 summit is a meeting of harmony. It is good that there is harmony in the country and world," he said.

Criticising Centre, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said it is an attack on democracy while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said by not inviting Opposition leaders, it seems that the government is not giving any value to the leader of 60 per cent of India's population. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also reacted saying such things can happen only when there is either no democracy or no Opposition.

While Kharge and many Opposition leaders were not invited to the dinner, the Union ministers and all chief ministers, including states ruled by the Opposition, received invites. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has confirmed participating at the dinner while Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren have already departed for the national Capital. However, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has decided not to attend the dinner.

It has been learnt that many former prime ministers including Dr. Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the dinner. Gowda had posted on X that he is unable to participate at the gala dinner due to his illness.