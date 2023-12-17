Kolar(Karnataka): An inhumane incident occurred in the Kolar district where Morarji Residential School students were made to clean a septic tank. The incident took place in Malur taluk, a few days ago and the video surfaced on social media. It is alleged that around five to six students from Class VII to IX were asked to clean by lowering them into a pit of excrement.

Meanwhile, Joint Director of the Social Welfare Department Srinivas visited the residential school and inspected it. The parents have also insisted that action should be taken against the teacher and staff, who made the students clean the septic tank. According to the police, the students have been admitted to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment.

In this regard, a senior police officer said that the school has no permanent warden. He further said that a case would be registered against Muniyappa, the warden-in-charge, and two others.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil took to his verified X handle and termed the incident as "inhumane". The post said that the Kolar incident has left the civil society shocked. The MLA also said that it is inhumane and reprehensible that teachers, instead of imparting knowledge to students, have assigned filthy work."

In addition, Basanagouda stated that such incidents are punishable offences under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. Besides, he also urged to lodge a complaint against those responsible for the incident and let the government take strict action.