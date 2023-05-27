SRINGERI PRIESTS TO PERFORM PUJA DURING NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING INAUGURATION

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): The new Parliament building in New Delhi, which will be inaugurated on Sunday, has an inextricable connection with the Sringeri Sharada Peetham of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. Priests had gone from Sringeri Sharada Peetham for performing puja before the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Sita Rama Sharma, Sri Rama Sharma and Lakshmeesh Tantri from Sringeri Shrada Peetham and Naragaja Adiga and Rishyasringa Bhatt from Delhi Mutt will perform 'Vaastu homam' and 'Vaastu puja' before the inauguration. 'Mahaganapati' homam will also be conducted by them to mark the occasion.

It may be recalled that in 2020, Shivakumar Sharma, who performed Bhoomi Puja of Parliament building, said that as per the wish of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the guidance of Bharathirtha Swamiji, Dr Shivakumar Sharma, Laxminarayan Somayaji, Ganesh Somayaji from Sringeri Mutt and Nagaraja Adiga, Rishyasringa Bhatt from Delhi's Sringeri Sharada Peeth Mutt, Delhi, Sarada Peetha Vedic school teacher Raghavendra Bhatt performed Bhumi Puja.

