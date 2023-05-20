Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Siddaramaiah will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday. There is speculation that over 20 ministers will take oath along with Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. Cabinet formation is being finalized in Delhi.

CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar left for Delhi on Friday. They have gone to discuss cabinet expansion with the high command and are expected to return by Saturday morning. Who will join the Siddaramaiah cabinet? The calculations in political circles are going on. Meanwhile, former chief minister Jagdish Shettar, who lost the assembly election, met Siddaramaiah on Friday, which has triggered curiosity about his likely joining the new Cabinet.

Shettar's statement

Jagdish Shettar, who spoke after meeting Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah, however, said, "I came to congratulate Siddaramaiah on his election as Chief Minister. I did not discuss anything else." Answering a question about whether he was joining the cabinet, Shettar said, "I am committed to the decision taken by the leaders of the Congress party, the high command. I am not an aspirant for any position," Shettar clarified.

Jagdish Shettar, who was an MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad Central Constituency, had resigned from the post of MLA and left BJP in the background of BJP's refusal of the ticket. Later, he contested as a Congress candidate and lost the election.

During the campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections, there was a hue and cry that the BJP was neglecting the Lingayats. In such a situation, Jagdish Shettar and Lakshmana Savadi left the BJP and joined the Congress party. There are rumours that Lakshmana Savadi, who won in Athani, will join the cabinet under the Belgaum quota.

But there may arise technical problems for Jagdish Shettar's inclusion in the cabinet. Shettar can join the cabinet and take oath as a minister. Having been defeated in Hubli-Dharwad Central Constituency, he should become an MLA or member of the Vidhan Parishad within six months of becoming a minister. At present there is no assembly constituency by-election in the state. Therefore, if he is included in the cabinet, he will have to get elected as an MLC.