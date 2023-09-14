Bengaluru: The International Conference on Space 2023 was organized in Bengaluru city by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL).

During the event, the speakers dwelt on India's space technology prowess, focusing on ISRO's recent achievement of the lunar mission Chandrayaan 3. "The soft landing of the Chandrayaan 3 on the south pole of the moon showcased how meticulous was our preparation. And the level of precision that we achieved in the space exploration. It reflects India's growing expertise in space engineering," said former chairman of ISRO Dr Kiran Kumar.

The inaugural session of the conference was completely soaked in the celebration of India's remarkable feat in space technology, especially the successful soft-landing of the Chandrayaan 3 on the south pole of the moon. The experts speaking on the occasion also underlined the meticulous preparations and data-driven decision-making that contributed to the mission's success.

Furthermore, the former chairman of the ISRO Dr Kiran Kumar said that the Indian space sector is poised for exponential growth. "With policy reforms, innovations, private sector participation, as well as international collaboration at the forefront, the ISRO is moving forward to explore new horizons in space technology. The ISRO is all geared up to address the global challenges in space science as well as contributing to advancing our knowledge of the universe," Dr Kumar added.

Earlier, India's space sector was not so good. In 2022, a series of successful launches, displaying the country's robust indigenous technologies and launch vehicles developed by ISRO — completely changed the scenario. The largest commercial launch also happened in 2022, wherein 36 OneWeb satellites were put into their designated orbit. It was a significant milestone achieved by the ISRO.

Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, Dr Pawan K Goenka, said, "We are committed to our vision of reaching a $44 billion space economy by 2033." Other speakers at the inaugural session of the conference emphasized the nation's commitment to space exploration, technology development, and international collaboration.

Chairman of the CII National Committee on Space Jayant Patil, Deputy High Commissioner of the Australian Commission Sarah Storey and other CII, ISRO, IN_SPACE diginitaries were present on the occasion. In the two-day event, over 80 eminent speakers and scientists expressed their views.