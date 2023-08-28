SIX KILLED SEVERAL OTHERS INJURED AFTER KSRTC BUS COLLIDES WITH CAR IN KARNATAKA

Ramanagara (Karnataka): At least six people died and several others suffered injuries after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus collided with a car in Karnataka's Ramanagara on Monday, the police said. According to the police, a car returning from Malemahadeshwar Temple in the Chamarajanagar district was hit by a bus, which was proceeding to Malavalli in Mandya from Bengaluru.

The police said that the car was completely damaged in the accident and six people, who were travelling on the car, were killed. Many people on the bus sustained injuries and were admitted to Satanur Hospital for treatment. The critically injured have been shifted to Ramanagar district hospital, the police said. The Satanur Station police visited the spot and launched an investigation into the incident after registering a case.

Also read: Wreath-laying ceremony held for nine soldiers killed in road accident in Ladakh

Earlier, at least two passengers were killed and as many as 30 others were injured when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus plunged into a valley near Paderu in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district. The bus headed to Paderu from Visakhapatnam, fell off the ghat road at a place called Ammavari Padalu viewpoint, around 20 km from Paderu.

“Witnesses said that the bus was trying to avoid a two-wheeler when it plunged into the valley. Two passengers died and 30 more suffered injuries,” said Paderu Sub-divisional Police Officer Dheeraj. According to the police, around 40 people were travelling on the bus when the mishap occurred.