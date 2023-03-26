Mangaluru(Karnataka): Mangaluru City Police on Sunday took six people into custody after they allegedly tried to create a nuisance and disrupt a Holi party at Maroli in the city. The quick intervention by the police brought the situation under control, City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said. He told reporters that six people had been taken into custody.

The police are yet to receive any complaint about damage to property at the venue and are investigating the motive behind creating the nuisance, he said, adding that a non-cognizable offense had been filed. Sources said that some workers of an organization had barged into the Holi event, Rang De Barsa', organized at Maroli on Sunday and vandalized the premises.

The youths were enjoying the Holi party, spraying colors on one another, when the right-wing outfit's members disrupted the program saying the youths were exhibiting indecent behavior. They also alleged that Holi was being celebrated there by youths from other religions as well. The vandals tore the banners of the Holi party put up on the premises, sources said.

Earlier, the police launched a probe into a purported video showing a Sikh youth being attacked by Holi revelers after forcibly applying colors on him in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The investigation was conducted after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, a mob playing Holi is seen stopping a youth, who was riding a motorcycle.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Pilibhit Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Sharma said he has instructed the Puranpur police to investigate the incident. (With Agency Inputs)