SIDDARAMAIH ALLOCATES PORTFOLIOS AMONG DISTRICT INCHARGE MINISTERS

Bengaluru Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appointed the ministers incharge of the various districts 20 days after the Congress government came to powerAccording to a government order Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be incharge of Bengaluru City G Parameshwara will take charge of Tumakuru HK Patil will look after Gadag and K H will take charge of Muniyappa Bengaluru Rural Also read Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces rollout of Congress s five guarantees in stateOther ministers such as Ramalinga Reddy will take charge of Ramanagara K J George will oversee affairs of Chikkamagaluru M B Patil will look after Vijayapura Dinesh Gundu Rao will look after Dakshina Kannada and H C Mahadevappa will take charge of Mysuru The order further said Satish Jarkiholi will look after Belagavi district Priyank Kharge Shivanand Patil will take charge of Kalaburagi and Haveri respectivelyEarlier Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has formed a fullfledged government has fixed targets for all his Cabinet colleagues saying they should all strive to win at least 20 of the total 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections The Chief Minister filled all 34 seats in his Cabinet by inducting 24 new ministersNoting that the Lok Sabha elections are coming in a year Siddaramaiah said We should win at least 20 Lok Sabha constituencies as a gift to party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and seniors Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi The chief Minister has instructed the ministers to carry out their responsibilities by keeping this goal in mind and with commitment honesty and agility a statement from the chief minister s office said We should strive sincerely to ensure that the guarantees assured by us reach the people The mistakes of the past should not be repeated this time he was quoted as saying in the statement Siddaramaiah assured the ministers that portfolio allocation will be completed shortly and told them All of you must work actively As a result of our struggle in the opposition people have rejected the misrule of the BJP and held our hands