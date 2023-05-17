Siddaramaiah's supporters bursting crackers

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Even as hectic parleys were going on in New Delhi within the Congress central leadership over the choice of the new Karnataka Chief Minister, celebrations kickstarted at the native village of Siddaramaiah and outside his Bengaluru residence on Wednesday. Amid reports published in some sections of the media claiming that Siddaramaiah's name was finalised for the CM's post, party workers and supporters turned to impromptu celebrations.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah's supporters who had gathered near the official residence of the outgoing Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, were jubilant, as some media outlets claimed that his name has been finalised and only an official announcement was awaited. However, amid intense speculation over the next Chief Minister of the state, the Congress said a decision on it is likely to take place on Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.

Holding pictures of their leader, the supporters and workers shouted slogans praising Siddaramaiah. The Congress workers also poured milk on the life-size cut out of Siddaramaiah that has been put up in front of his residence here.

Similar scenes were witnessed in his home district in Mysuru as well as his native village Siddaramanahundi. His followers and well-wishers were seen bursting crackers, dancing and distributing sweets to the people.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala, made an announcement in New Delhi, stating that, ''Deliberations were currently underway by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The decision will be known to all shortly. In the next 48-72 hours, we will form a new cabinet in Karnataka.''