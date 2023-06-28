Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar kicked up a row when he projected himself as a better decision-maker than Chief Minister Siddramaiah suggesting that all is not well between two leaders whom the Congress High Command entrusted with successfully anchoring the Congress government complete the full term.

DK Shivakumar's attempt to place himself as a worthy leader brought the 'inner turmoil' to the fore giving credence to the BJP's claim of fragile peace holding the Karnataka Congress government together.

"Many people suggest the construction of tunnels and flyovers in the state. In the previous Siddaramaiah govt, they wanted to build a steel bridge, but there was a massive uproar over it. At that time Siddaramaiah got scared and backed down from the project. If it was me, I would not have budged and gone ahead with the project, " Shivakumar said in Hassan on Tuesday.

He was addressing the Assembly at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Kempegowda I, a chieftain during Vijayanagar empire. Shivakumar, despite referring to challenges in implementing such projects, sought to project himself as a better leader when it comes to makinh decision.

He said, "In 2017, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KJ George, who was the then Bengaluru City Development minister, were scared about protests against a steel flyover in the city. If it were me, I wouldn't have succumbed to the noise made by protesters and gone ahead with the project."

It's not even two months since the Congress government was formed in Karnataka but there is talk of differences between the two top leaders of Congress in Karnataka.

The government was formed after a hard negotiation was reached between Siddaramaih and Sivakumar, who were allegedly at loggerheads for the top post. Both wanted the Chief Minister's post. Eventually, Shivakumar after being coaxed by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, agreed to settle for the Deputy Chief Minister's post.

Asked about Shivakumar's remark, state minister Priyank Kharge sought to downplay the issue.

"I wouldn't say that Siddaramaiah got scared. The Chief Minister is sensitive to public opinion. Sometimes, false narratives get floated and good decisions are delayed. I think that is what the Deputy Chief Minister meant," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.