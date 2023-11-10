SIDDARAMAIAH SHIVAKUMAR LEAVE FOR POLL BOUND TELANGANA FOR CAMPAIGNING

Bengaluru: With Congress roping in leaders from the neighbouring state to step up campaign management in Telangana, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah left for the poll-bound state this morning while his deputy DK Shivakumar will follow later in the afternoon.

Siddaramaiah headed for Hyderabad at around 11.30 am to participate at an election rally there. After which, he will go to Kamareddy district by helicopter. At Kamareddy, he would address a huge convention and return to Bangalore at around 6.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar will campaign in Telangana's Kodad. He will leave Bengaluru at 2 pm on Friday and will participate in the campaigning process at around 5 pm. Later, he would go to Huzur Nagar to attend a roadshow at 8 pm. Shivakumar would spend the night at Vijayawada.

The AICC has recently appointed ministers and MLAs from Karnataka as cluster in-charges and constituency-wise observers respectively for the Telangana Assembly elections. Ten ministers have been appointed as cluster in-charges and 48 MLAs as constituency-wise observers.

Some of the cluster in-charges include ministers Dinesh Gundurao, Priyank Kharge, MC Sudhakar, Ishwar Khandre, Sharan Prakash Patil, KH Muniyappa, Krishna Bhairegowda, Jameer Ahmed Khan, Shivraj Thangadagi and B. Nagendra.

Among the Congress lawmakers who have been appointed as constituency-wise observers are MLC Umashree, MLAs Mahantesh Kaujalagi, Salim Ahmed, UB Venkatesh, Anil Chikkamadhu, Prakash Hukkeri, Konreddy, UB Bankar, Pradeep Eshwar, Narayana Swamy, Vinay Kulkarni, Shivanna, MR Seetharam, Kampli Ganesh, Basavaraja Rayareddy and others.

Today is the last day to file nominations for the Telangana Assembly elections. Polling for the 119 Assembly constituencies of the state will be held in a single phase on November 30. The scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on November 13 and the last date to withdraw nominations is November 15. The votes will be counted on December 3.