Bengaluru: An inherent part of the 'Janata Parivar' for two-and-a-half-decades, Siddaramaiah was once known for his strident anti-Congress stance. Fast forward to 2023, the Karnataka politician's career is a story of remarkable turnarounds as Siddaramaiah is all set to be sworn in as Karnataka's Chief Minister for the second time, after consolidating his position in the grand old party.

The life story of Siddaramaiah of Siddaramanahundi is one that inspires countless individuals from humble and socialist backgrounds. Hailing from a small village, Siddaramaiah's journey from his childhood to becoming the Chief Minister is a testament to his determination and resilience. Let us take a retrospective look at the life history of Siddaramaiah, tracing his path through education, legal career, entry into politics, and his rise to power as the finance minister, deputy chief minister, and eventually, the chief minister of Karnataka.

Born on August 12, 1948, in Siddaramanahundi, Varuna Hobli, Mysore District, Siddaramaiah grew up in a middle-class family, facing numerous challenges during his childhood. However, his passion for learning caught the attention of his school teachers, who recognized his potential and admitted him directly to the fourth grade. It was during these formative years that Siddaramaiah's thirst for knowledge began to take shape.

Continuing his educational journey, Siddaramaiah joined Yuvaraja College, Mysore, where he pursued his college education and graduated with a B.Sc. His father aspired for him to become a doctor, but Siddaramaiah had different plans. After completing his B.Sc., he went on to obtain a law degree from Sarada Vilasa College. Following his graduation, Siddaramaiah started his career as a guest lecturer at the same college. However, his interests soon turned toward the realm of politics, influenced by the ideologies of renowned socialist thinker Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia.

In pursuit of his political ambitions, Siddaramaiah made the bold decision to leave his legal career behind and venture into the world of politics. In 1978, he became a member of the Taluk Development Board, marking his first official foray into the political arena. It was during this time that he crossed paths with Prof MD Nanjundaswamy, a prominent figure in the farmers' movement, which further fueled Siddaramaiah's passion for public service.

In 1980, Siddaramaiah contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mysore but was defeated. Undeterred, he continued his political journey, and in 1983, he emerged victorious in the assembly elections as a Lok Dal candidate. This victory paved the way for his subsequent ministerial appointment as a member of the Janata Party in the mid-term assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah's dedication and commitment to public service were further recognized in 1991 when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Koppal. Although he faced defeat, he remained undeterred and emerged victorious in the 1994 assembly elections as a Janata Dal candidate, securing his third term in the assembly. It was during this period that Siddaramaiah served as the Finance Minister in the cabinet of HD Deve Gowda and later as the Deputy Chief Minister under JH Patel in 1996.

However, the Janata Dal experienced a split in 1999, leading Siddaramaiah to align himself with the secular Janata Dal. He contested the 1999 elections under this new affiliation but suffered a defeat. Nonetheless, he remained resilient, and in 2004, he triumphed in the elections and assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the Congress-JDS coalition government. However, due to political differences, Siddaramaiah was expelled from the JDS during this period.

In 2006, Siddaramaiah, who had been expelled from the JDS, joined the Congress party under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. Subsequently, he participated in the by-election for the Chamundeshwari constituency and secured a narrow victory, which marked a turning point in his political career.

In 2008, following the redistribution of assembly constituencies, Siddaramaiah contested from the newly formed Varuna assembly constituency on a Congress ticket and emerged victorious. This led to his appointment as the Leader of the Opposition. During this time, the historic Bellary march took place, protesting against government corruption, and the Congress party achieved a decisive majority in the 2013 assembly elections. Siddaramaiah then served as the Chief Minister for a period of 5 years.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Siddaramaiah contested from both the Chamundeshwari and Badami constituencies. He faced defeat in Chamundeshwari but emerged victorious in Badami. Following this, he served as the chairman of the coordination committee in the coalition government of the Congress and JDS. Later, he assumed the role of the Leader of the Opposition in the current BJP government.

