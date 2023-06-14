SIDDARAMAIAH CLEARS OVER SURJEWALAS PRESENCE IN MEETING SAYS IT WAS NOT OFFICIAL

Bengaluru Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday clarified that Congress national general secretary and state incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala had not officiated any meeting of the government and city civic body officials dismissing the claims made by the opposition BJP and the JDSSiddaramaiah s reaction came as the BJP has sought an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to complain against Surjewala allegedly officiating a meeting with the senior bureaucrats of the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Surjewala did not officiate any meeting He has only spoken to some MLAs The Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was present there It was a meeting which the DCM had attended Siddaramaiah told reporters You must understand that it is not an official meeting The Bengaluru city MLAs were summoned for the Bengaluru civic body election where he Surjewala had also gone the Chief Minister said The meeting was regarding issues prevailing in Bengaluru city Contextually there were discussions about the civic body elections Siddaramaiah said The DCM was going to inspect the Hebbal flyover in the city and Surjewala was also asked to attend itMeanwhile a BJP delegation comprising Members of Parliament from the city and the former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka has sought an appointment with the Governor The BJP on Tuesday questioned the presence of Surjewala at the meeting chaired by Shivakumar with officials of the state government and BBMP at a private hotelThe opposition party shared a photograph of the meeting on its Twitter handle in which Surjewala is seen sitting next to Shivakumar where Karnataka government s Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and other government officers were presentAccording to the BJP Karnataka unit the meeting took place at a private fivestar hotel What is the secret of ATMSarkara ATMSarkara s clandestine meeting at ShangriLa Hotel Bengaluru What has Congress state incharge Randeep Surjewala to do with the senior BBMP officials who have no official relationship with either the state government or BBMP Is this an 85 per cent dealfixing meeting Please answer Siddaramaiah Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DKShivakumar D K Shivakumar the BJP tweetedFormer chief minister and JDS secondincommand H D Kumaraswamy too raised the issue in his tweet seeking to know whether there is a Siddaramaiah government or 10 Janpath government in the state PTI