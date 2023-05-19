Bengaluru: Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar are scheduled to depart for Delhi today to engage in discussions with the High Command regarding the selection of cabinet ministers for the state of Karnataka. The two leaders will be traveling by a specially arranged flight and will seek the approval of the High Command on the proposed names for the cabinet. Following their meetings in the national capital, they are expected to return to Bengaluru later this evening with the final list of cabinet ministers.

During their visit to Delhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will also hold talks with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President, Mallikarjuna Kharge. The primary focus of these discussions will revolve around the inclusion of their close associates in the cabinet, as the list of potential candidates for ministerial positions is quite extensive. Both leaders will present the High Command with a list of MLAs who are aspiring to assume ministerial roles.

Before departing for Delhi, DK Shivakumar addressed the media at his residence, expressing his determination to fulfil their promises. He stated, "We are going to implement our guarantees," highlighting their commitment to the people of Karnataka and their eagerness to fulfil their responsibilities.

Sources suggest that the upcoming cabinet may witness the induction of approximately 12 to 15 ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place tomorrow, on the 20th of May, in the afternoon, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In the process of forming the cabinet, various factors such as community representation, regional distribution, seniority, and women's participation are being taken into consideration. It is anticipated that several senior leaders will be given the opportunity to serve as ministers.

The race to secure ministerial positions has triggered intense lobbying among the MLAs. Some are resorting to pressure tactics through influential community leaders, while others are trying to leverage their connections with the High Command to secure a place in the cabinet. Over the past few days, many individuals have been visiting the residences of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to lobby for ministerial posts. According to insider information, most of the senior leaders have a high chance of being included in the cabinet. Additionally, there is a possibility of new faces being given the opportunity to serve as ministers.

Among the prominent names being considered for ministerial positions are former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, former ministers K.J. George, Ramalinga Reddy, M.B. Patil, R.V. Deshpande, H.K. Patil, M. Krishnappa, Priyank Kharge, Laxman Savadi, Jagdish Shettar, Dinesh Gundurao, Krishnabyregowda, H.C. Mahadevappa, Satish Jarakiholi, U.T. Khader, Ishwar Khandre, Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Other potential candidates include Sharanprakash Patil, Shivalingegowda, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Puttarangashetty, Allamaprabhu Patil, Sharanbasappa Darshanapura, Tanveer Seth, Salim Ahmed, Nagaraj Yadav, Rupa Shashidhar, S.R. Srinivas, Cheluvarayaswamy, M.P. Narendra Swami, Magadi Balakrishna, Raghavendra Hitnal, B. Nagendra, K.H. Muniyappa, R.B. Thimmapura, Shivananda Patil, S.S. Mallikarjun, Raheen Khan, and Bairati Suresh.