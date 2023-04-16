New Delhi Similar to how BJP rewarded them turncoats who joined Congress in the last few weeks will be given tickets for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls The Congress on Sunday said that over 45 leaders from both BJP and JDS joining Congress over the past weeks was an indication of which way the wind was blowing in Karnataka Polls for the 224 assembly seats in the southern state would take place on May 10 The results would be out on May 13“There is a huge demand from leaders in the BJP and JDS to join the Congress But we are being selective and taking only those people who share the Congress values and will go with our policies Some of these leaders will get tickets and some will work for the party senior state leader Prakash Rathod told ETV Bharat “It shows the trend in Karnataka Most recent surveys have shown that Congress has an edge and will form the government comfortably Our lead is going to increase because of the unrest and disappointment in the BJP cadre Many BJP leaders from Mangalore and Belgaum are in line to join the Congress he saidAccording to Congress spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh over the past weeks 45 leaders including 23 from BJP 19 from JDS and 3 Independents joined the grand old party in Karnataka Out of these there are 6 MLAs including 1 from BJP 3 from JDS 2 Independents Among the 2 MLCs both belong to BJP Among the exMLAs 4 are from BJP and 7 from JDS Among the exMLCs 1 is from BJP and 4 from JDS One exMP who joined Congress is from the BJP Besides these lawmakers 20 other senior leaders from the two rival parties have also joined the Congress of late Prof Vallabh said The latest to join the Congress was BJP leader and exdeputy chief minister Laxman Savadi while former chief minister Jagdish Shettar may follow suit BJP has dropped several oldtimers and introduced 52 new faces while rewarding turncoats a move that has triggered infighting in the saffron party Referring to it Prof Vallabh said that while the Congress was giving tickets to candidates who wanted to contest the polls the BJP was giving tickets to those who do not want to fight the elections “We are expecting more BJP and JDS leaders There is huge infighting in the BJP senior state Congress leader BK Hari Prasad said when asked about the pendency of around 17 candidates from the grand old partyAll three Congress leaders said corruption in the state government was the biggest issue affecting the Karnataka voters “One of their ministers was caught taking a bribe The contractors association alleged a 40 percent commission for all government contracts The people have made up their minds said RathodThe Congress leaders alleged that the JDS was hand in glove with the BJP “JDS is the B team of BJP The BJP has encouraged parties like JDS AAP and AIMIM in states to split the Congress votes said Rathod “In 2018 we backed the JDS as we did not want the BJP to come to power But the BJP came back to power in 2019 through Operation Lotus when they brought down an elected JDSCongress government They dont value the Constitution he addedAlso read Adani symbol of corruption Congress will win Karnataka Rahul Gandhi in Kolar