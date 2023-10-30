Several parked buses gutted in fire in Bengaluru's SV coach
Published: 1 hours ago
Bengaluru (Karnataka): At least nine buses parked at Veerabhadra Nagar were burnt to ashes here on Monday. Fire department officials said that at least nin buses which were parked at a garage named SV coach caught fire. The cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. Teams of firefighters are at the spot trying to douse the fire. More details awaited.
