11 dead in firecracker warehouse blaze in Karnataka
Published: 6 minutes ago
Anekal (Bengaluru): At least 11 people were killed after a firecracker godown caught fire at Attibele on the Bengaluru-Hosur Interstate Highway in Karnataka's Anekal taluk on Saturday.
According to police officials, the mishap took place at Balaji Crackers when a small spark caused the entire shop to explode. The identity of the deceased in the incident is yet to be ascertained. There were 20 workers in the shop. The firecracker shop belongs to a person identified only with his first name Naveen.
According to officials, out of the 20 people in the godown, four escaped after the incident. It is suspected that 16 people were trapped inside the firecracker godown. At least, seven dead bodies have already been found. The fire in the godown is yet to be fully contained. The mishap occurred during the unloading of a special firecracker load from a lorry for Diwali, like every year. Apart from the casualties, several others were injured. At the same time, some vehicles also caught fire and were damaged.
On getting information about the incident, Atthibele police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Locals also helped in extinguishing the fire but the shop was gutted entirely.
Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi said, "The accident occurred while unloading firecrackers from a canter vehicle at Balaji Crackers godown. Immediately, the shop and warehouse were engulfed in flames. As soon as we came to know about it, the police and fire brigade personnel started the rescue operation. At present, 80 percent of the fire has been controlled. Naveen, the owner of the shop, also sustained burns in the incident. After the fire is completely extinguished, information about how many workers were trapped inside the shop will be available. The FSL team will arrive for verification. We are going to check the shop license," he said.