Anekal (Bengaluru): At least 11 people were killed after a firecracker godown caught fire at Attibele on the Bengaluru-Hosur Interstate Highway in Karnataka's Anekal taluk on Saturday.

According to police officials, the mishap took place at Balaji Crackers when a small spark caused the entire shop to explode. The identity of the deceased in the incident is yet to be ascertained. There were 20 workers in the shop. The firecracker shop belongs to a person identified only with his first name Naveen.

According to officials, out of the 20 people in the godown, four escaped after the incident. It is suspected that 16 people were trapped inside the firecracker godown. At least, seven dead bodies have already been found. The fire in the godown is yet to be fully contained. The mishap occurred during the unloading of a special firecracker load from a lorry for Diwali, like every year. Apart from the casualties, several others were injured. At the same time, some vehicles also caught fire and were damaged.

On getting information about the incident, Atthibele police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Locals also helped in extinguishing the fire but the shop was gutted entirely.